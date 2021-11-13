Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $244.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average is $247.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

