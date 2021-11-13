Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,981 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $1,528,313. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

