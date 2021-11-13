Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 166,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 53,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.54. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $155.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

