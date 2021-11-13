Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. 15,918,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,332,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 141.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 316,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 191,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 227.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 343,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.