Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $295,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,584,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Yelp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $97,543,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,811,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.38 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

