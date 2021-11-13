YETI (NYSE:YETI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. YETI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.530 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $98.06 on Friday. YETI has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

