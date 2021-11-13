Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $824,779.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $824,779.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00097233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,399.58 or 1.00571640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.54 or 0.07146993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

