Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 761.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,954 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 175,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,381,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

