Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $439.35 Million

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report $439.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.80 million and the highest is $455.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $322.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock worth $184,503,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DKNG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,313,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,489,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

