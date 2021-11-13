Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.53 Million

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post sales of $26.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.15 million to $26.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $33.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $98.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $98.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $109.39 million, with estimates ranging from $105.57 million to $113.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGBI opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.