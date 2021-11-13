Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.