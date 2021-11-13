Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.