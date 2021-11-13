Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.55 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.22. 1,287,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,205. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 19.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,649,000 after buying an additional 254,400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,723.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

