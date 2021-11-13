Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $140,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $470,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $123,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth $83,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,331. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

