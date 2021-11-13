Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $140,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $470,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $123,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth $83,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,331. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
