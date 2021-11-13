Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:NMG opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

