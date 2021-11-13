Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $111.72. 7,328,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.56. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $93.70 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

