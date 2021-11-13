Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report $41.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.08 million to $41.67 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $4,586,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,945,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 463,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

