Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post $1.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

BOKF stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.49. 62,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,082. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,612,360 in the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

