Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. BRP Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.