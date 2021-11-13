Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce $76.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $51.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $275.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $315.80 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $327.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 97,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 69.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $2,410,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

