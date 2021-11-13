Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 209,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,125. The stock has a market cap of $368.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

