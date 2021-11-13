Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post sales of $263.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.70 million and the highest is $270.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $269.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.44. 228,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,767. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $306,106. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,565,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,566,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

