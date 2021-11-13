Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

