Zacks: Brokerages Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to report $167.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $681.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.37 million to $682.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $720.86 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKIL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of SKIL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 490,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.