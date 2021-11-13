Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the highest is $4.62 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $10.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 4,984,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

