Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 153,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 141,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 110,083 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

