Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $259.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

