Zacks Investment Management Has $376,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWP. National Pension Service increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,796,000 after purchasing an additional 347,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 856,991 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,690,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,057,000.

Shares of EWP stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

