Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,278 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,415,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

