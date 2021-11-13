Zacks Investment Management Sells 533 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

IBM opened at $118.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.