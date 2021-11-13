Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $11,332,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $10,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,797,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

