Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of NASDAQ CDAK opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. Codiak BioSciences has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $37.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 646,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 676,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
