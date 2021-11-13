Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. Codiak BioSciences has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 169.73% and a negative net margin of 425.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 646,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 676,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

