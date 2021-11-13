Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FULC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $747.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

