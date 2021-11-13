Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) to Sell

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 152.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 63.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

