Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Hold

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $198.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

