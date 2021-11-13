Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Hold

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMGA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

OMGA opened at $20.47 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,856,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $18,061,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,425,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,316,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,544,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

