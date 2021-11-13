Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Strong Sell

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRPL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of PRPL opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $891.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

