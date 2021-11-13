Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.72 and a beta of 1.35.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

