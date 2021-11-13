Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

