Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Immuneering alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMRX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of IMRX opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.