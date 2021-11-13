Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) to “Buy”

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Angion Biomedica from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

ANGN stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

