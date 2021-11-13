Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

JYNT opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Joint by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Joint by 83.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 60.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 62,841 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 5.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

