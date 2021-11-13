Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) to Buy

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

MSGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.44.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

