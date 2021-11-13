Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) to Buy

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. Outset Medical has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $135,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $9,278,569. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

