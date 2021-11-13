Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $811.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

