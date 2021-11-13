Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “
Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $811.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.09.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
