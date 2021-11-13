ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €56.00 by Warburg Research

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) received a €56.00 ($65.88) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.

TIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Thursday. ZEAL Network has a 1 year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1 year high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

