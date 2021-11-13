Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Sells $19,330.60 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $19,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZEN opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average is $129.47.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.