Zero (ZER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,740.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Zero has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $10,740.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.83 or 0.00306007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00103055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00147637 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004806 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,708,112 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

