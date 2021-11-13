Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $81.31 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,245,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,567,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

