ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,904. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, Director Heidi Hagen bought 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Vieser bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

