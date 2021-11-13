ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $446,237.36 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $446,237.36 and approximately $78.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 88.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.80 or 0.00425892 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000833 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,725,021,529 coins and its circulating supply is 17,064,468,695 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

